Breckinridge County Schools to remain closed Friday due to illness

The arrests came after a narcotics search warrant was served Feb. 7 by Bardstown police and the Nelson County Drug Task Force at two homes in the 100 block of Fern Lea Circle.More >>
The arrests came after a narcotics search warrant was served Feb. 7 by Bardstown police and the Nelson County Drug Task Force at two homes in the 100 block of Fern Lea Circle.More >>
The call of the shooting came in around 3:47 p.m. from the 1600 block of Dumesnil Street Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The call of the shooting came in around 3:47 p.m. from the 1600 block of Dumesnil Street Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Stephen Kyle Goodlett, 37, of Elizabethtown, was initially charged by federal criminal complaint in December 2016 and was indicted by federal grand jury the following month.More >>
Stephen Kyle Goodlett, 37, of Elizabethtown, was initially charged by federal criminal complaint in December 2016 and was indicted by federal grand jury the following month.More >>
While flu is the main culprit, strep and a stomach bug have also been going around.More >>
While flu is the main culprit, strep and a stomach bug have also been going around.More >>
It was a murder that captured headlines in 1992. A young woman was killed in what detectives described as a "satanic" plot.More >>
It was a murder that captured headlines in 1992. A young woman was killed in what detectives described as a "satanic" plot.More >>