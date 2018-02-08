Ex-principal sentenced on federal child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former principal of LaRue County High School has been sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for transporting and possessing child pornography.

Stephen Kyle Goodlett, 37, of Elizabethtown, was initially charged by federal criminal complaint in December 2016 and was indicted by federal grand jury the following month.

The investigation into Goodlett began in early September 2016 after Elizabethtown police received a child sexual exploitation complaint from a female who found nude photographs of her that had been uploaded to a website. The website allowed its users to post sexually explicit images and videos of people anonymously. It also gave the geographic area where the person in the photo lived.

Investigators say many times the photographs contained the first and last initial of the person shown. The person who complained to police had viewed the images and told police she was just 15 years old and a student at LaRue County High School when the photos were taken with a cell phone.

Elizabethtown police tracked the IP address of the poster which led them to Goodlett. When a search warrant was served at Goodlett's home by Kentucky State Police 60 files containing child porn were found on his iPhone and an external hard drive. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told KSP that several images found in Dropbox account belonging to Goodlett contained images of known minor victims, including the complainant, along with five images from a minor that had been identified.

After waiving his rights, Goodlett told KSP detectives that he was addicted to pornography and said he transferred the pictures from phones that he had confiscated from students. Goodlett said he transferred the images to a thumb drive he owned and shared them on a Russian website where he hoped to trades for more images.

Goodlett, who is also facing state charges in Hardin County, will be on supervised release for 10 years following the completion of his federal sentence.

