Man shot in chest in Park Hill expected to survive

The shooting was reporting in the 1600 block of Dumesnil Street on Thursday. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man shot in the chest in Park Hill is expected to survive.

The call of the shooting came in around 3:47 p.m. Thursday from the 1600 block of Dumesnil Street, according to MetroSafe.

Once on scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the victim suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released information on the victim's condition or any suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.

