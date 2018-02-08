Police respond to reports of man shot in the chest in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are responding to a report of a person shot in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The call of the shooting came in around 3:47 p.m. Thursday from the 1600 block of Dumesnil Street, according to MetroSafe.

Once on scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police have not yet released information on the victim's condition or any suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.

