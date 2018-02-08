Guns, drugs & cash found in Nelson Co. narcotics raid

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Two men are in custody in Nelson County after they were found with guns, drugs, and cash.

The arrests came after a narcotics search warrant was served Feb. 7 by Bardstown police and the Nelson County Drug Task Force at two homes in the 100 block of Fern Lea Circle. Officers found eight ounces of cocaine and approximately nine ounces of marijuana. Also found were anabolic steroids, a number of narcotics pills, three handguns, a shotgun and more than $ 7,000 in cash.

Robert Maddox, Jr., 37, and Kenny Kincaid, 37, both of Bardstown, are each charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count each of possession and trafficking in marijuana, possession of a gun by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.