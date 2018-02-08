Seven indicted, accused of smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A months-long investigation has led to the indictment of seven people accused of smuggling contraband into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

The announcement was made in a release from officials on Thursday.

Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit (Metro Police PIU) and Metro Corrections partnered to identify the suspects, who they said put inmates at the jail at risk.

The seven been have been identified as Charles Brown, III, Deserea Fuget, Jasmine Humphrey, Cedric Wells, Antonio Williamson, Antonio Young, and Scott Young.

All of the accused are facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in marijuana, and complicity to promoting contraband.

“Over the past few months you have read and heard stories about drugs in jails, today’s story is a sad tale of how drug suppliers manipulate drug users and take advantage of them," Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said in the release.

The PIU investigation remains active, according to Bolton. There are more indictments expected.

