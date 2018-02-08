Seven indicted, accused of smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections

Charles Robinson Jr. appeared in Hardin District Court on Thursday. Roberson entered a plea of not guilty and the bond was set at $500,000.More >>
We’ll need to watch the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday for chances of freezing rain, especially to our north with colder temperatures in place.More >>
The call of the shooting came in around 3:47 p.m. from the 1600 block of Dumesnil Street Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit (Metro Police PIU) and Metro Corrections partnered to identify the suspects, who they said put inmates at the jail at risk.More >>
The arrests came after a narcotics search warrant was served Feb. 7 by Bardstown police and the Nelson County Drug Task Force at two homes in the 100 block of Fern Lea Circle.More >>
