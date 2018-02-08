Sheriff's office looking for wanted KY couple

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man and woman with ties to several western Kentucky counties.

Mark A. McKenzie, 40, is described as a white male, 6'2" and around 220 pounds. Amy Curtin, 35, is a white female, 5'8" and around 130 pounds.

Both have arrest warrants out of McCracken County from a drug investigation.

The couple has ties to Livingston and Lyon Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office or your local law enforcement.

The public can also call Crimestoppers at 270-443-8355 (TELL). Tips leading to the arrest of the individuals are eligible for rewards up to $1,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.