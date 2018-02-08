WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 8, 2018: Candidates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is encouraging to see several women running for seats in the Kentucky Legislature this year. That body could use more diversity.

It will certainly be a new look legislature as several incumbents are retiring – 11 of them Democrats. That may make it particularly challenging for them to regain control of a legislative body that was majority Democrat for much of the past century until the last election.

Currently, there are 62 Republican House members and 36 Democrats, and 27 Republican Senate members and 11 Democrats. There are 23 Republican legislators who will be seeking re-election for the first time.

It is also encouraging that most of the Kentucky legislative seats will be contested and all of the Congressional seats will be as well. It is up to us to do our homework and pay attention to all candidates - and not only exercise our

right and privilege to vote but make an informed vote. We certainly should challenge all candidates to be open and candid with their positions on issues, and hold them accountable for what they say and do.

