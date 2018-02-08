Elizabethtown Super Bowl party murder suspect appears in court

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Charles Robinson Jr., the man accused of killing CJ McNeil at a Super Bowl party, appeared in Hardin District Court on Thursday.

Roberson entered a plea of not guilty. The bond was set at $500,000.

The Elizabethtown Police Department said that the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Roberson Jr. around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. He was charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Roberson is accused of shooting and killing Xedric 'CJ' McNeil, 20, who was found shot to death outside of an apartment complex on Diecks Drive on Sunday.

McNeil's brother, Josh Williams, told WAVE 3 News that the victim and Roberson were at the same party when a fight broke out. That's when Roberson pulled the gun, according to Williams.

The Elizabethtown Police Department said Roberson and McNeil got into a verbal argument at the party. McNeil went outside, and Roberson Jr. left the house to confront McNeil.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Suspect in Super Bowl party murder arrested near Elizabethtown after manhunt

+ Brother of Elizabethtown murder victim wants closure

+ UPDATE: Man shot, killed in Elizabethtown identified, suspect at large

Roberson Jr. pulled out a handgun and began firing at McNeil. McNeil ran from the gunshots, but Roberson Jr. followed and continued firing, striking a car's windshield and passenger door, according to police.

MCNeil was shot twice in the chest and was found deceased on a neighboring street.

>> MUGSHOT MONDAY: February 2018 Roundup

Roberson's next court date is scheduled for March 2, 2018.

Police have not released an official motive for the murder.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.