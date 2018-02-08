Adel out for Cards game against Georgia Tech

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - UofL will be without leading scorer Deng Adel for tonight's game against Georgia Tech.

Adel, who averages 15.5 points a game, suffered a sprained ankle in the Cards loss to Syracuse on Monday night.

Freshman Darius Perry will start in Adel's place, according to Kenny Klein, UofL's senior associate athletic director for media relations.

Perry has played in all 24 games this season, averaging 11.9 minutes per game.

The Cards have dropped three straight games, including consecutive home losses to Florida State and Syracuse.

Tonight's game tips off at 7 p.m. at the KFC YUM! Center.

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)