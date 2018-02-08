ACLU files civil lawsuit against Indiana prison

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana alleges that prison officials discriminated against a blind inmate by refusing to allow him to participate in a literacy program to get his sentence reduced.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the civil lawsuit was filed last week against the Indiana Department of Correction. It alleges that 40-year-old Jorge Romero-Ruvalcava could've had his sentence reduced if the prison had allowed him to participate in the program to earn a GED certificate.

The suit says Romero-Ruvalcava was convicted of a felony for sexual misconduct with a minor. He served his sentence at the New Castle Correctional Facility from 2015 to 2017.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general's office says they're reviewing the lawsuit and consulting with the department.

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

