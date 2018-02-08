Hardin Co. deputy involved in shooting, suspect injured

Air 3 is over the scene where multiple police cars are stopped on a country road outside Glendale. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

GLENDALE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple police agencies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Hardin County, Kentucky.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday, on Bacon Creek Road (1904) near Glendale Hodgenville Road West (222), according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office. That's just west of Glendale.

Kentucky State Police confirmed a Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot a suspect. That suspect was taken to the hospital. His or her condition is not yet known.

The deputy who is involved is okay, according to police.

KSP will investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

