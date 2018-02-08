UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by semi on Poplar Level Rd dies from injuries

The pedestrian was hit on Poplar Level Road at the intersection of East Indian Trail around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police said a pedestrian hit by a semi truck in Louisville has died from their injuries.

The pedestrian was hit on Poplar Level Road at the intersection of East Indian Trail around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Police released the information about the victim's death on Thursday evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but no charges are expected.

Neither the identity of the victim nor the driver have been released.

