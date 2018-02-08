Aging Jeffersonville schools could benefit nonprofit

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Plans to build a new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville could help those in the community looking for space.

Greater Clark County Schools hope to close the aging Spring Hill and Maple Elementary schools and combine the schools into a new downtown building. If those plans move forward, other groups want to move in.

GCCS said Bethel A.M.E. Church in Jeffersonville is looking to move into the Maple Elementary School building to give them more space.

Community Action of Southern Indiana is in negotiations to move into Spring Hill.

Executive Director of CASI Phil Ellis said the location would help people access services they otherwise may not be able to reach.

"The proximity is between two housing project areas there. I don't know the exact number of units there but it would give individuals there more accessibility to services,” Ellis said. He said the classrooms inside would help house their head start and other programs like it.

The building itself is newer than their current location in Jeffersonville. Ellis said the Spring Hill site would also provide options for them to expand services, like offering a computer lab facility in the evenings.

Ellis said the current elementary schools are a point of pride for many in the community. Turning the schools into other options, like housing nonprofits, would allow them to put the buildings to use instead of letting them fall into disrepair.

