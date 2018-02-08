Murray State Racers get the win vs. Austin Peay

The Murray State Racers took on Austin Peay on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the CFSB Center in Murray.
The Racers won the game 84-63. Jonathan Stark led Murray State with 27 points.
Murray's next game is against SIUE in Edwardsville on Saturday, Feb. 10.
