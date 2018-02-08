Grant money set to bring major improvements to Court Ave. in Jeffersonville

The grant money will go towards improvements for rundown areas in downtown Jeffersonville. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – The drive into Jeffersonville could soon look much different, courtesy of thousands of dollars going toward improvements to Court Avenue.

The city was awarded a $180,000 Community Assistance Program grant to study and design a master plan for the area. Jeffersonville was one of five communities nationwide to be chosen to receive the funding.

There are several old or rundown sections of downtown Jeffersonville. The multi-thousand dollar grant is set to help change that by making improvements to the overall outlook and walkability.

The city will work with the American Institute of Architects to create the plan for Court Ave. There are already major ideas for the area, including a plan for a downtown elementary school.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the improvements will be another catalyst to revitalize the area and grow interest in bringing people downtown.

"Obviously you've got some municipal buildings, the library, Warder Park where we sit, and all of the new businesses and restaurants access off Court Avenue,” Mayor Moore said. “It's a great opportunity for us to not only make some improvements but to make things prettier, to make things safer.”

Planning for Court Avenue is expected to start in fall 2018.

