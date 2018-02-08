Employees claim mold inside LMPD Headquarters made them sick

This is a look into the ceiling where a missing tile exposed part of the problem. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people have now come forward claiming they got sick because of mold while working at the Louisville Metro Police Department's Headquarters.

A city spokesperson confirmed the claims were made Thursday afternoon and are being processed through Worker's Comp.

A WAVE 3 News Investigation exposed the conditions inside the building after several officers complained of leaks, mold and the smell of sewage in 2016.

We also reported on an OSHA investigation which also cited examples of sewage and mold found inside of the building.

During that investigation, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called the findings a "horrible situation."

Not long after, several officers and employees were moved from LMPD Headquarters into the Employee Wellness Center on South First Street.

The city conducted its own and third party testing after these most recent claims surfaced, they told us. The statement also said they discovered the levels of mold inside of the building to be lower than outdoors, which they said is the industry standard to confirm no contamination.

