Streelman, Hossler share first-round lead at Pebble

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Streelman and PGA Tour rookie Beau Hossler each had a 7-under 65 on different golf courses in the same splendid weather and shared the lead after one round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Dustin Johnson shot a 67 at Spyglass Hill without any stress Thursday, not that he ever shows any. Rory McIlroy made his tournament debut with a scrappy finish to salvage a 68. McIlroy played alongside Phil Mickelson, who shot 31 on the back nine at Spyglass for a 69.

Warm, sun and virtually no wind made the Monterey Peninsula feel even more idyllic than it already is, and the scoring conditions were perfect. Among those who couldn't take advantage was defending champion Jordan Spieth. He made one birdie, one bogey and 16 pars at Spyglass.

