SEMO gets the win vs. Morehead State

The SEMO Redhawks took on Morehead State on Thursday, Feb. 8 in Morehead, Kentucky.

SEMO got the win 78-62 snapping a 4 game losing streak.

Sophomore Denzel Mahoney topped the 1,000 point mark in his career. He had 15 points on the night.

SEMO's next game is Saturday, Feb. 10 at UT Martin.

