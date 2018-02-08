LMAS named a no-kill animal shelter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services achieved a no-kill status for time and space on Thursday.

The no-kill status means LMAS didn't euthanize any animals last year due to overcrowding (time and space).

LMAS, the city’s only open intake animal shelter, finished 2017 with a 93 percent live release rate — the best in its 52-year history, according to a statement from the Mayor's Press Office. A 90 percent live release rate is the minimum to become a no-kill shelter.

Last year, over 31-hundred dogs and cats were adopted through LMAS.

More animals were returned to their owners in 2017 - and there were 41 percent more adoptions.

“Our city value of compassion absolutely extends to the animals that enrich our lives,” Mayor Fischer said in a statement. “That’s why I’m so proud that Metro Animal Services has achieved a live release rate above 90 percent, thanks to the hard work of the LMAS team, their partners and volunteers.

Mayor Fischer and LMAS also celebrated the launch and overwhelming success of the Pay It Forward Free Adoptions Program, which they both cited as a primary contributor to the turnaround. Pay It Forward is funded solely through donations, which allows LMAS to waive adoption fees for certain cats and dogs

LMAS Director Ozzy Gibson, who was hired in 2016, was praised by Mayor Fischer for the agency's turnaround.

Key 2017 Animal Services stats:

Zero animals euthanized for time or space

90.8% live release rate for canines

93.8% live release rate for felines

37% increase in animal returned to owners

41% increase in animal adoptions

