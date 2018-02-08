Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 75, Muncie Burris 53

Argos 53, Culver 41

Christian Academy 75, Trinity Lutheran 68

Connersville 50, E. Central 36

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Victory Christian Academy 57

DeKalb 46, Bellmont 45

Ev. Harrison 91, Ev. Reitz 64

Faith Christian 59, Clinton Central 46

Greenfield 71, Knightstown 46

Hamilton 48, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 43

Indpls Attucks 76, Indpls Tindley 65

Indpls Irvington 73, Indpls Shortridge 70

Indpls Washington 90, Indiana Math and Science Academy 79

Lakewood Park 47, Bethany Christian 38

Linton 50, Bloomfield 34

Madison 49, Lawrenceburg 41

Merrillville 66, LaPorte 55

Michigan City Marquette 80, Hammond Noll 57

Milan 60, Jac-Cen-Del 43

Morgan Twp. 50, Kouts 49

New Castle 65, Delta 46

Rensselaer 64, Benton Central 32

Rushville 68, Batesville 55

S. Adams 62, Blackford 54

S. Bend Trinity 40, Community Baptist 21

Seymour 46, S. Ripley 29

Southwood 90, Madison-Grant 53

Speedway 71, Western Boone 62

Valparaiso 49, Crown Point 38

Winamac 70, N. White 32

Yorktown 62, Wes-Del 52

Putnam County Classic First Round

Cloverdale 51, N. Putnam 43

Greencastle 55, S. Putnam 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bowman Academy vs. Culver Academy, ppd.

Highland vs. Hammond Clark, ppd.

LaPorte LaLumiere vs. Howe School, ppd.

