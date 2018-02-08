Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 75, Muncie Burris 53
Argos 53, Culver 41
Christian Academy 75, Trinity Lutheran 68
Connersville 50, E. Central 36
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Victory Christian Academy 57
DeKalb 46, Bellmont 45
Ev. Harrison 91, Ev. Reitz 64
Faith Christian 59, Clinton Central 46
Greenfield 71, Knightstown 46
Hamilton 48, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 43
Indpls Attucks 76, Indpls Tindley 65
Indpls Irvington 73, Indpls Shortridge 70
Indpls Washington 90, Indiana Math and Science Academy 79
Lakewood Park 47, Bethany Christian 38
Linton 50, Bloomfield 34
Madison 49, Lawrenceburg 41
Merrillville 66, LaPorte 55
Michigan City Marquette 80, Hammond Noll 57
Milan 60, Jac-Cen-Del 43
Morgan Twp. 50, Kouts 49
New Castle 65, Delta 46
Rensselaer 64, Benton Central 32
Rushville 68, Batesville 55
S. Adams 62, Blackford 54
S. Bend Trinity 40, Community Baptist 21
Seymour 46, S. Ripley 29
Southwood 90, Madison-Grant 53
Speedway 71, Western Boone 62
Valparaiso 49, Crown Point 38
Winamac 70, N. White 32
Yorktown 62, Wes-Del 52
|Putnam County Classic
|First Round
Cloverdale 51, N. Putnam 43
Greencastle 55, S. Putnam 40
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bowman Academy vs. Culver Academy, ppd.
Highland vs. Hammond Clark, ppd.
LaPorte LaLumiere vs. Howe School, ppd.
