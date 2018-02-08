Jeffersonville seeking help from residents for creation of arts district

The arts and culture district will be called "NoCo" or "North of Court," according to Mayor Moore. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Work will begin soon to help create an arts and cultural district in Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore called the area where the district will go "NoCo" or "North of Court." The creation of the district has been made possible by a $1 million grant the city was awarded last year to foster new growth in the downtown area.

Murals have started to decorate the "NoCo" area and more pieces of art are expected to appear once the weather warms up. The city has also announced plans to build an illuminated trail from the walking bridge to the arts district.

MORE SOUTHERN INDIANA NEWS ON WAVE3.COM

+ Indiana family treats daughter with CBD oil for seizures, sues CPS for investigating

+ Grant money set to bring major improvements to Court Ave. in Jeffersonville

+ Aging Jeffersonville schools could benefit nonprofit

Mayor Moore said they want to revitalize the part of downtown in a new and different way.

"You know, we're trying to make it more walkable, more bikeable, more friendly," Moore said. "We've created a lot of new business. Let's give some people a chance to be a little more creative. That's what the arts and cultural district is all about, letting people do something new, letting them have something no place else has."

Mayor Moore told WAVE 3 News the city has plans to build a stage for concerts when it's warmer. Local artists will be showcased all around the area.

Artists are encouraged to get involved with the project, whether they are professionals or not. For information on how to get involved, residents should contact Dawn Spyker at Jefferson City Hall. She can be reached at 812-786-2307.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.