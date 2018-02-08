Jeffersonville seeking help from residents for creation of arts district

It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday, on Bacon Creek Road (1904) near Glendale Hodgenville Road West (222).More >>
It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday, on Bacon Creek Road (1904) near Glendale Hodgenville Road West (222).More >>
A Radcliff man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing a female roommate he met on Craigslist.More >>
A Radcliff man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing a female roommate he met on Craigslist.More >>
Valentine's Day is next Wednesday. That means floral stores throughout the country are busy taking orders and making reparations. We talk to an expert for his advice this holiday.More >>
Valentine's Day is next Wednesday. That means floral stores throughout the country are busy taking orders and making reparations. We talk to an expert for his advice this holiday.More >>
The 9-year-old student from Jonathan Jennings Elementary School fell asleep on the way to school, according to GCCS Superintendent Andrew Melin.More >>
The 9-year-old student from Jonathan Jennings Elementary School fell asleep on the way to school, according to GCCS Superintendent Andrew Melin.More >>
Murals have started to decorate the "NoCo" area and more pieces of art are expected to appear once the weather warms up. The city has also announced plans to build an illuminated trail from the walking bridge to the arts district.More >>
Murals have started to decorate the "NoCo" area and more pieces of art are expected to appear once the weather warms up. The city has also announced plans to build an illuminated trail from the walking bridge to the arts district.More >>