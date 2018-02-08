Five Questions with Floral Designer of Panache

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Valentine's Day is next Wednesday. That means floral stores throughout the country are busy taking orders and making reparations.

For this week's Five Questions I spoke with David King, the owner and floral designer of Panache Flowers in St. Matthews, about Valentine's Day. While he said many people still choose to send roses, the options are wide open.

He says if you are choosing floral, one can expect to pay around $75 dollars for a dozen premium quality red roses and greenery, plus tax and delivery.

Here are my five questions with David King of Panache, and you don’t want to miss his funny answer to question number 2.

1) How can you make your flowers last longer?

Always place flowers out of heat drafts and sunlight with fresh water filled to the top of the vase. (Gravity helps push water up the stem and into the blossom.) If possible, if in a vase, grasp flowers with one hand, change water, add fresh and recut stems on an angle. A touch of Clorox never hurts!! It's all about keeping the bacteria out of the water. They (packages of flower "food") helps some, but "muddles" the water.

2) What's the most unusual request you've ever received for Valentine's Day?

What immediately comes to mind is delivering a dozen roses to a dancer at a strip club. We did that for about three years.

3) If you could give any flower to a loved one what would you give?

A gardenia blossom, floating, comes to mind. They, however are not practical and not inexpensive and must be special ordered in a box of three. But, those "obstacles" are one reason it makes it special to give them. As for a more readily available flower, I think I'd give a 3-blossom stem of white oriental lily with simple greenery.

4) Where do your roses come from and how many dozen do you think will go through your store?

Most come from South America. That wasn't always true and one of the largest rose growers was in Northern Indiana. But, during the "say no to drugs" campaign during the Reagan era, the government made a deal to help fund flower farms and with modern transportation options most of the business is now in South America. There are different qualities and grades. A rose is not just a rose and we buy the best quality possible. As for how many we may design... that can be a mystery as most customers are not planners. My best guess: 42 dozen.

5) Any trends in floral right now?

Many of our clients and other shops throughout the country design organic/natural and compact. But, honestly, we are fortunate that when most people call us, they yield to our artistic expertise and understand our approach. We like to start with the budget, scale of a vase, the purpose and intended use and placement. Each design usually comes together due to the natural form of each stem and blossom. And no matter a trend, it is true that flowers are an extension of the sender or recipient's preferences, therefore the flowers and design is dictated by their personal likes. That is why we always custom design every arrangement. That, in fact, is what makes Valentine's a bit difficult because we have many specific requests to convey a personal "I Love You." And people will realize they were thought of in advance and attention was paid to detail.

