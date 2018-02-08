GCCS bus driver removed after leaving child on bus for 4 hours

CLARK COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools have removed a bus driver who left a student alone on a bus for four hours in late January.

The 9-year-old student from Jonathan Jennings Elementary School fell asleep on the way to school, according to GCCS Superintendent Andrew Melin.

School officials said the driver finished his route, did not check the bus, and drove home, where drivers have the option of keeping their bus if it's more convenient.

When the child woke up, the driver's spouse noticed the student and she was taken to school.

The day after the driver left the child on the bus, we reported his contract was under review.

Tuesday, about two weeks after the incident, the GCCS Board canceled T.J. Hobson's bus route, according to a district spokeswoman.

He had worked for the school for eight years and was described by the superintendent as being a "person who had a great deal of experience."

Hobson was not driving his bus between the time the incident happened and Tuesday, when his route was canceled.

