Carpenter scores 20, SE Missouri downs Morehead St 78-62

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Justin Carpenter scored 20 points, Denzel Mahoney added 15, including his 1,000th career point, and Southeast Missouri beat Morehead State 78-62 on Thursday night to end a four-game skid.

Ledarrius Brewer and Daniel Simmons scored 12 apiece for the Redhawks (11-15, 5-8 Ohio Valley Conference), who hit nine 3-pointers and shot 53 percent from the field.

Mahoney's 3 capped a 15-2 run for a 50-40 lead early in the second half, but A.J. Hicks hit consecutive 3-pointers and the Eagles closed to 63-59 with 6:07 to go. Carpenter scored six straight amid an 11-0 run for a 74-59 lead with 3:48 left.

Londell King's layup put the Eagles up 27-17 and the lead traded hands until Jordan Walker's 3 gave Morehead State a 36-35 halftime lead.

Walker scored 17 points, A.J. Hicks had 13 and Malek Green 11 for the Eagles (6-18, 2-11), who have lost five straight.

