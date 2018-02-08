Murray St. basketball player suspended - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Murray St. basketball player suspended

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Murray State basketball player has been suspended.

According to Associate AD Dave Winder:

A statement from Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon

"Jalen Dupree has been suspended indefinitely.  His actions have clearly failed to meet the team standards that I have in place for our program.  Playing at Murray State is a great privilege that also comes with great responsibility.  It is my hope that Jalen will learn and grow from this unfortunate situation."

