Murray St. basketball player suspended

A Murray State basketball player has been suspended.
According to Associate AD Dave Winder:
A statement from Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon
"Jalen Dupree has been suspended indefinitely. His actions have clearly failed to meet the team standards that I have in place for our program. Playing at Murray State is a great privilege that also comes with great responsibility. It is my hope that Jalen will learn and grow from this unfortunate situation."
