Radcliff man admits to stabbing, killing roommate he met on Craigslist

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A Radcliff man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing a female roommate he met on Craigslist.

Thursday in court, Paul Ellefritz Junior, 31, admitted to stabbing Kimberly Mayberger, 48, to death in November 2016, according to The News-Enterprise.

Ellefritz killed Mayberger at the apartment they shared on Park Avenue. His DNA was found on her body.

Ellefritz pleaded guilty to the crime in court. He is expected to get a life sentence.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

