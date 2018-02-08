List of lawsuits naming Sheriff Deputy Mark Handy may get longer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Taxpayers have already paid more than $8 million in one wrongful conviction lawsuit based on the actions of former Detective Mark Handy.

There are other federal lawsuits in the pipeline in relation to other murder cases involving the same detective.

Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a motion to dismiss charges against two men in a Meade County murder case dating back to 1992.

Garr Hardin and Jeffrey Clark were accused in the murder of Rhonda Sue Warford.

Beshear threw out faulty evidence that led to the original conviction, including a hair, a bloody chalice, and a confession from Hardin to then-detective Mark Handy. In the motion, the AG notes Handy has been known to lie in other cases, where convictions were overturned.

"Put bluntly, the Commonwealth cannot put credibility into an unrecorded statement taken by a detective who has a documented history of fabricating details of a murder case in his investigative summaries," the AG wrote.

Mark Handy is currently a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy.

WAVE 3 News reported on Handy's actions in relation to his role in four overturned murder convictions in an exclusive investigation in December.

Now, we've found out the list of lawsuits may get even longer thanks to a recent eviction case.

"For 25 years you have lied and you have ruined people's lives," Shameaka Shaw told WAVE 3 News. "Life has not been the same since April 20th when I met Handy."

Shaw and Handy met at her Louisville home in 2016 while Handy served her with an eviction.

She says Handy roughed her up in the process and humiliated her while she was wearing only a nightgown.

"I was laying in the middle of the floor naked in front of a room full of men and you thought it was funny," Shaw said speaking of Handy.

Handy charged her with resisting arrest. A jury acquitted her of those charges, in part because of a document produced by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office outlining Handy's history of lies.

"What really bothers me is that this happened to her 20 years after there was a blatant pattern of misconduct by this same officer," Louisville Attorney Sam Aguiar told WAVE 3 News.

Aguiar is now reviewing Shaw's case for potential civil rights violations.

"She's deserved justice for a long time, hopefully we can get it for her," he said.

The sheriff's office didn't find any wrongdoing on Handy's part during an internal investigation after Shaw made an official complaint.

They previously told us the allegations of lies against Handy in those other murder cases came to light after they hired him.

LMPD, the Commonwealth Attorney's Office and the FBI have all investigated Handy in the past. He has not been charged.

