Metro Council passes ordinance protecting homeless camps

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council has approved an ordinance aimed at protecting the homeless.

In the end, the vote was 19 to 2.

The ordinance requires a 21-day notice at a camp and to the Coalition for the Homeless before a homeless person or their property can be displaced.

It was drafted by Councilman Bill Hollander (D-District 9) after a camp in Portland was cleared last fall with little warning.

The people living there lost nearly all of their belongings. The new ordinance is designed to prevent that from happening again.

