Mike Hartnett's Derby fab five ... plus five

NBC and WAVE 3 News are thrilled to bring you all the action of the 2018 Winter Olympics from PyeongChang. Take a look at this broadcast schedule to see what's going to be televised:More >>
NBC and WAVE 3 News are thrilled to bring you all the action of the 2018 Winter Olympics from PyeongChang. Take a look at this broadcast schedule to see what's going to be televised:More >>
My husband and I were offered a complimentary ultrasound at 16 weeks to learn the sex of our baby. While that sounds like the peak of excitement during most pregnancies we voluntarily passed.More >>
My husband and I were offered a complimentary ultrasound at 16 weeks to learn the sex of our baby. While that sounds like the peak of excitement during most pregnancies we voluntarily passed.More >>
The victim said she had been held against her will.More >>
The victim said she had been held against her will.More >>
Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear made a call to find out if any other innocent people have been wrongfully convicted because of Sergeant Mark Handy.More >>
Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear made a call to find out if any other innocent people have been wrongfully convicted because of Sergeant Mark Handy.More >>
Christopher Lee Howze, 30, was arrested Feb. 8 by investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit.More >>
Christopher Lee Howze, 30, was arrested Feb. 8 by investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit.More >>