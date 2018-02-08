Cunningham scores 26, No. 15 Mizzou women top Kentucky 83-78

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Sophie Cunningham scored 29 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Cierra Porter had a double-double and No. 15 Missouri held off Kentucky 83-78 on Thursday night.

Porter had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (19-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference). Jordan Frericks had 15 points and nine rebounds and Amber Smith added 13 points.

Taylor Murray led Kentucky (12-13, 4-7) with 23 points and Maci Morris had 22.

The Wildcats, down 59-46 after three quarters, made 11 of 17 shots in the fourth quarter, including 4 of 6 3s, to put the pressure on. Missouri made 15 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter, 12 of the makes coming in the final 2½ minutes.

A 3-pointer by Murray with 7.1 seconds left made it a 3-point game, but Cunningham iced it from the line with 6.8 seconds left.

Missouri finished 10 of 21 from distance with Cunningham 5 of 7 and Smith 3 of 6.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.