Republicans say they've revised gerrymandered district map

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature said Friday they reached internal agreement on a proposed new map of the state's 18 congressional districts to replace the one thrown out last month.
House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said in a statement that their map "complies fully" with directions from the state Supreme Court.
The court declared the 2011 Republican-crafted map unconstitutional on Jan. 22 and directed the General Assembly to propose a new one and send it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
Turzai and Scarnati said they would provide it to Wolf on Friday night, but the precise timing was unclear. A House Republican spokesman said the map also would be made public late Friday.
Under the Supreme Court order, Wolf has until Thursday to tell the justices if he supports it.
If not, the Democratic court majority said the court would develop its own map.
Democrats hope a new map will help them flip enough seats in Congress to retake the majority.
Wolf issued a statement earlier Friday that raised doubts about whether the Republican leaders' proposed map would suffice.
"While an ideal scenario would be a consensus map that can garner the support of both chambers in the General Assembly and meets the standards for fairness, it remains unclear, at this time, if the entire General Assembly will be engaged in such a bipartisan process," Wolf said. "If not, I will evaluate what options are at my disposal."
The House Democratic leader, Frank Dermody, said his members had no role in producing the plan.
"To be clear, this plan was conceived by a couple of Republican leaders," Dermody said in a statement. "It is not a product of the entire General Assembly. Nevertheless, we will review and evaluate the plan to see if it meets our understanding of the Supreme Court's instruction."
The 2011 map has been an electoral success for Republicans, getting them a 13-5 majority in the congressional delegation for the past three elections.
The court's Democratic majority said the plan violates a provision of the state constitution that guarantees "free and equal" elections, subverting redistricting objectives such as compactness and minimal municipal splits to the goal of gaining partisan advantage.
The court has said a new map will be in place by Feb. 19. It will be used for the May 15 primary, but not for the March 13 special election to fill a vacant congressional seat in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Justice Department's No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.More >>
The Justice Department's No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.More >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>