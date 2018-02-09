It's National Pizza Day! - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

It's National Pizza Day!

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
It's National Pizza Day. (Source: pizzahut.com) It's National Pizza Day. (Source: pizzahut.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Everybody's favorite food has its own holiday.

It's National Pizza Day and you can save some dough today on your celebration. 

You can get two medium 2-topping pies for $5.99 each at Pizza Hut and rewards members get 30 percent off menu-priced pizzas with a promo code. At
Dominos, there's a special menu that you can choose any two items, including pizzas for $5.99 each.

Other chains are offering special deals, so check out your favorites to celebrate today. 

