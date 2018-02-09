Police: Man hit, killed while walking on NKY interstate - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The pedestrian crash happened on I-71/75 near the Cut-in-the-Hill (ODOT) The pedestrian crash happened on I-71/75 near the Cut-in-the-Hill (ODOT)
After hitting a guardrail, the victim turned on his vehicle's hazard lights and started walking. (FOX19 NOW) After hitting a guardrail, the victim turned on his vehicle's hazard lights and started walking. (FOX19 NOW)
FORT WRIGHT, KY (FOX19) -

A man was hit and killed while walking on Interstate 71/75 Friday morning.

The victim had exited his vehicle after hitting a guardrail near the Kyles Lane exit around 6:45 a.m., according to Fort Wright Police Chief Marc Schwar. 

He was struck by a minivan as he walked northbound in the southbound lanes, police said. 

According to a police report, it appeared the victim had been involved in another accident and got out of his vehicle to speak with the other driver involved in the first accident.

“For some reason he was either walking to get off the interstate or go find help. Somehow he got in the travel lanes and was hit by at least one car," Schwar said. 

The driver of the minivan is cooperating with police, Schwar said. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Kenton County Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenton County Police Sergeant Chris Haddle at 859-356-3191.

