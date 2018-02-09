February 7, 2018

Gilda's Club Louisville

Each year, Gilda's Club Louisville has a "Write Stuff" contest allowing teens to express their cancer story through writing and art. The young adults share what it's like to live with cancer or a loved one having cancer. Top finishers win cash awards, trophy and a certificate. See all the winning entries at gildasclublouisville.org/winners2017.

The Table Cafe

1800 Portland Avenue

Monday-Friday

11am-3pm

Everyone has a seat at our table

Signup to volunteer

(502) 708-2505

