February 7, 2018

Gilda's Club Louisville
Each year, Gilda's Club Louisville has a "Write Stuff" contest allowing teens to express their cancer story through writing and art. The young adults share what it's like to live with cancer or a loved one having cancer. Top finishers win cash awards, trophy and a certificate. See all the winning entries at gildasclublouisville.org/winners2017.
The Table Cafe
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.