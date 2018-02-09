February 7, 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

February 7, 2018

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

Featured Videos

Gilda's Club Louisville

Each year, Gilda's Club Louisville has a "Write Stuff" contest allowing teens to express their cancer story through writing and art. The young adults share what it's like to live with cancer or a loved one having cancer. Top finishers win cash awards, trophy and a certificate. See all the winning entries at gildasclublouisville.org/winners2017.

The Table Cafe

1800 Portland Avenue
Monday-Friday
11am-3pm
Everyone has a seat at our table
Signup to volunteer
(502) 708-2505
tablecafe.org
Facebook.com/TableKY

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly