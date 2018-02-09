Koreas share historic handshake at Olympic opening ceremony

L.L. Bean is tightening its generous return policy by imposing a one-year limit on most returns to reduce abuse and fraud.More >>
Jurors have convicted a man in the United States illegally of killing two Northern California deputies in a case that helped fuel the national immigration debate.More >>
Former Grateful Dead lyricist and cyber civil liberties organization founder John Perry Barlow has died.More >>
Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.More >>
A high-level North Korean government delegation including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has arrived in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More >>
