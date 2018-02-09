February 8, 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

February 8, 2018

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Go Red for Women

Heart Disease Risk Factors

High blood pressure
Smoking
High blood cholesterol
Lack of regular activity
Obesity or overweight
Diabetes

Symptoms of a Heart Attack

Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness
Pain in center of chest
Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach
Shortness of breath, with or without chest discomfort
Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness
Call 9-1-1 if you experience any of these symptoms

"Life's Simple 7"

Increase Vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds in diet
Maintain healthy weight and exercise
Quit smoking
Manage blood pressure
Control cholesterol
Reduce blood sugar

Nanz & Kraft Florists

Four Roses Flower Hour 
Friday, February 9th
5:30-8pm 
141 Breckenridge Lane, St. Matthews
$10 or $20 VIP tickets
Hors d'oeuvres, live jazz, silent auction
Go Red for Women Flower Arrangement
$10 donated for each arrangement sold
Red attire encouraged
nanzandkraft.com/go-red

