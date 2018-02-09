February 8, 2018

Go Red for Women
Heart Disease Risk Factors
High blood pressure
Smoking
High blood cholesterol
Lack of regular activity
Obesity or overweight
Diabetes
Symptoms of a Heart Attack
Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness
Pain in center of chest
Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach
Shortness of breath, with or without chest discomfort
Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness
Call 9-1-1 if you experience any of these symptoms
"Life's Simple 7"
Increase Vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds in diet
Maintain healthy weight and exercise
Quit smoking
Manage blood pressure
Control cholesterol
Reduce blood sugar
Nanz & Kraft Florists
Four Roses Flower Hour
Friday, February 9th
5:30-8pm
141 Breckenridge Lane, St. Matthews
$10 or $20 VIP tickets
Hors d'oeuvres, live jazz, silent auction
Go Red for Women Flower Arrangement
$10 donated for each arrangement sold
Red attire encouraged
nanzandkraft.com/go-red
