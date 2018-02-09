February 8, 2018

Go Red for Women

Heart Disease Risk Factors

High blood pressure

Smoking

High blood cholesterol

Lack of regular activity

Obesity or overweight

Diabetes

Symptoms of a Heart Attack

Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness

Pain in center of chest

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach

Shortness of breath, with or without chest discomfort

Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness

Call 9-1-1 if you experience any of these symptoms

"Life's Simple 7"

Increase Vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds in diet

Maintain healthy weight and exercise

Quit smoking

Manage blood pressure

Control cholesterol

Reduce blood sugar

Nanz & Kraft Florists

Four Roses Flower Hour

Friday, February 9th

5:30-8pm

141 Breckenridge Lane, St. Matthews

$10 or $20 VIP tickets

Hors d'oeuvres, live jazz, silent auction

Go Red for Women Flower Arrangement

$10 donated for each arrangement sold

Red attire encouraged

nanzandkraft.com/go-red

