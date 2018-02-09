Endless left turns leave Sunrise crew dizzy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Speed skating is brutal.

As I sailed into the rink wall at a high rate of speed in a head-banging crash, I realized I needed some instruction.



Jessica Mills Kincade was a Junior World Champion figure skater at the age of 14. Then at 15, she won the Age Group Nationals in short track speed skating.



"It's fun though,” she said. “I think it's fun to watch, one of the coolest sports. We don't get to see it often. Speed skating is very strategic as much as it is a power sport. Very strategic. You also have to be very brave because any time you can get taken out and crash in the walls.”

The first thing the Sunrise crew noticed when we met her: the skates. You can only turn left.



"The blades are really offset far to the left so you can get on deep edges and hug the corners,” Kincade said.

When Jessica and Evan Whitlow showed the Sunrise team proper speed skating form, it was eye-popping. Speed skaters can fly by at up to 30 mph.

But when they tried to teach us, speed skating slowed to a crawl.



"Ah false start got ya!” my co-anchor, Lauren Jones, yelled.



A cocky American, Jones wanted a short track race speed skating race.



"Oh my God John's gonna beat me,” she yelled as it became clear from the start she would not be able to keep up, “You have got to be kidding. No, no, no.”



She requested best 2-out-of-3. The Olympics doesn’t allow that.



I did.



And I would not need a third race.



"Not again,” she screamed. “I can't lose twice to you. My ego's shot. Good job.”



My ego was shot too when I got back to the station and reviewed the video of my head-smashing crash.



I didn’t have much time to watch it though because I had to get home and ice my sore skull.

