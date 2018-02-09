Child porn suspect charged after sending images to Canada

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An international investigation has led to the arrest of a Louisville man on child pornography charges.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

Christopher Lee Howze, 30, was arrested Feb. 8 by investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit. He is charged with three counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Investigators say the case began in Canada after Howze allegedly used a messaging app to send videos from his apartment showing a minor engaged in sex.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ List of lawsuits naming deputy sheriff may get longer

+ Man admits to killing roommate he met on Craigslist

+ Hardin Co. deputy shoots suspect during traffic stop

A number of mobile devices found in Howze's apartment were seized and will be examined further. Dozens of child porn images and videos were on devices found in Howze's possession.

Howze was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and was scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.