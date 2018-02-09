Traffic expected to run on new Lake Barkley Bridge Monday

Monday, Feb. 12 is the projected opening date for the new U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton according to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The winter weather has slowed diamond grinding of the bridge deck, concrete finish work and tensioning of the deck support cables. KYTC engineers and the contractor are confident final preparations can be completed by Monday.

“We anticipate moving two-lane traffic to the new bridge around mid-morning on Monday,” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Mike McGregor. “We will move one lane of traffic over to the new bridge; then some time will be needed to complete traffic striping and movement of traffic barricades and signage to allow the other lane of traffic to move.”

Two-way traffic will be established along what will eventually become the eastbound lanes of the new bridge.

Demolition of the old bridge is expected to start within a day or two of this development. Efforts directed toward demolition of the steel superstructure with use of explosives will begin sometime in late March or in April.

Construction of a multi-use path, painting of the main arch steel, and other finish work will continue after two-way traffic is established on the new structure. The remaining work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

PCL Civil Constructors of Denver is the prime contractor on a $128 million project to construct the new four-lane bridge at the Canton crossing just downstream from the existing bridge. The new 3,805-foot-long bridge has a 550-foot basket-handle arch main span that is a twin of the U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge over Kentucky Lake.

