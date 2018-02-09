Valentine condom campaign urges lovers to think of animals

PITTSBURGH (AP) - An environmental group wants couples to think of wild animals before acting like them this Valentine's Day.

The Center for Biological Diversity is handing out endangered species condoms at the Carnegie Science Center's adults-only Valentine's event Friday in Pittsburgh.

The wrappers feature colorful artwork and slogans like "Before it gets any hotter...remember the sea otter," and "Can't refrain? Think of the whooping crane."

The group hopes to show how human population growth negatively affects wildlife.

The center, based in Tucson, Arizona, is also handing out condoms Friday at an after-hours event at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

Lamont Craven, adult programs coordinator at the Carnegie Science Center, says "the condoms are a perfect fit for our event. The packaging highlights a dire topic, while the contents are actionable ways to solve the problem."

