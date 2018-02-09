Man charged with sexually abusing woman in hotel room

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges for holding a woman against her will and sexually abusing her.

Shively police say when officers arrived at the Louisville Manor Motel at 4600 Dixie Highway they were met by a woman running from one of the rooms. Police say the woman implied that she had been sexually abused.

After being taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, detectives said the woman told them through an interpreter that the suspect, Antolin Bustos, 31, of Louisville, had groped her and forced her to perform a sex act. The victim said Bustos had a knife and wouldn't let her leave the room.

Bustos is charged with sodomy and unlawful imprisonment. He was being held on a $10,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

