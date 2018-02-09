Roadway near school concerns parents

The issue is on Highway 245 near Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Parents are complaining about the traffic volume and speed on a busy stretch of road near a school.

The issue is on Highway 245 near Interstate 65 in Bullitt County, which is near the Jim Beam Distillery, Bernheim Forest and Bernheim Middle School.



The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said deputies have worked one crash in the area this year. In 2017, there was at least one injury wreck, as well as a half-dozen non-injury crashes.

While police don't see the area as a special concern as far as patrolling, several drivers were willing to voice their concerns, including aformer deputy Robbie Popplewell Sr. who responded to a fatality there several years ago.

“A severe tragedy is about to happen I'm afraid involving a school bus. And I don't want to see that happen,” Popplewell said.

The state has a project in development to widen this section of Highway 245. The project is expected to be finished until 2023.



