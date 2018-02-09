Police: Meth, firearms seized from Shepherdsville business, home

Drugs, firearms and cash were among the seized items. (Source: Shepherdsville police)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A traffic stop for a burnt-out headlight led to several drug charges for a Shepherdsville couple.

Jeremy Dunton, 36, and Analisa Dunton, 31, were pulled over on KY 44 near Melwood Drive on Wednesday, according to Shepherdsville police.

When officers approached the vehicle a scale that appeared to be covered in methamphetamine was sitting in the front seat. Police searched the vehicle and found three bags of methamphetamine weighing over one-half a pound, several thousand dollars in cash and drug paraphernalia.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

Police then searched the Dunton's business, Hobbie’s Café, located in the 1700 block of Cedar Grove Road, where they seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Another search was performed at a home in the 300 block of Circle Drive where another bag of suspected methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana, cash, 13 vehicles, ammunition and several firearms - one of which had been entered into NCIC as stolen – were recovered.

Jeremy Dunton was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, one headlight and resisting arrest.

Analisa Dunton was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.