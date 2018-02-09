Taylor County, KY man faces 41 child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Taylor County man on child sexual exploitation charges.

KSP arrested David Allen Clark, 65, on Thursday after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch said they began to investigate Clark after catching him sharing [pictures of child sexual exploitation online.

Clark has been charged with one count of distribution and 40 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Clark faces one to five years for each charge.

