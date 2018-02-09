2 arrested after gun, drugs and cash found during traffic stop

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Indiana State Police led to the arrest of two men and the discovery of cash and drugs.

Around 2:30 p.m., Feb. 8, a trooper saw a car run a traffic light at Vincennes and Market Streets in New Albany. It was discovered that the driver, Robert Miller, 32, of New Albany, did not have a license and that the car was falsely registered.

The front seat passenger, Michael Frazier, 43, of New Albany, told the trooper he did not have a license or ID.

A shotgun, meth and $14,000 cash were found during a search of the car. State police say two children were in the back seat.

Miller was arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of meth while having a weapon, two counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

Frazier was arrested for handgun possession by a felon and visiting a common nuisance.

Both men were booked into the Floyd County Jail.

