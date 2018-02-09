'Oh say can you see': Students serenade Louisville hotel with National Anthem

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A beautiful annual tradition continued this year at the Kentucky Music Educators Professional Development Conference.

Students participating in the Kentucky State Choir Finals lined Hyatt Regency Louisville's balconies and sang the "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The Conference began Wednesday and lasts through Saturday.

Bands, choirs and orchestras from high schools across Kentucky are in Louisville for the event.

Listen to the group's performance in the video below.

