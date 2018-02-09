Locals concerned about officer involved shooting in Hardin County

The scene of the officer-involved shooting in Hardin County on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

GLENDALE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who has owned a business for over a decade in Glendale cannot remember that last time heavy police presence filed their rural roads.

On Thursday, a Hardin County Sheriff's deputy shot a suspect during a traffic stop.

It happened on Bacon Creek Road near Glendale Hodgenville Road West, just west of Lynn Cummins' business.

"When it happens where you live, and where you have a business, you want to know what is going on," Cummins said.

Cummins has owned The Whistle Stop on Main Street for over a decade. Anything that happens in the small community, chances are she will hear about it, she said.

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Cummins saw flashing emergency lights blur past her restaurant.

“My immediate thought was 'oh dear',” Cummins said. “I didn't want anyone to get hurt."

KSP is still investigating the case that started as a report of a reckless driver who was possibly under the influence of alcohol. A Hardin County Sheriff's deputy took the call and was later joined by a KSP trooper. KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory said they both attempted to pull over the driver and he wouldn't stop.

"They were able to get a car in front of him and get him stopped, and whatever happened after that is what they are investigating," Gregory said.

Gregory said that after a brief interaction with officers, shots were fired by the Hardin County deputy -- and the driver was wounded.

“Shots were fired by the deputy and he struck the suspect that was driving that vehicle," Gregory said.

The exact details of the shooting have not been released. None of the officers were injured, but for them the case was a close call.

"We are all tight,” Gregory said. “Whether you wear brown, or blue, or grey. We all work together and care about each other and don't want to see anybody get hurt."

The suspect was airlifted to University Hospital in serious condition.

At the restaurant, Cummins said she hasn't heard from any families affected by the shooting.

"I don't know who it was who fired the shot or anything but chances are we know the people that were involved,” Cummins said. “So that makes it personal."

The deputy who was involved has been put on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

KSP's Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the circumstances of the shooting.



