Beloved book and music store to close its doors

The store will have a lot of discounts until their last day on Feb. 24. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The New Cut Road location is closing but the other two locations will remain open. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a beloved book and music store off New Cut Road. But if you ask the employees and customers, you'll find out: it's family.

"Everybody loves this place," Assistant Manager Kim Townsend said. "This place is kinda like a treasure chest. You have no idea what you're going to get and what's going to come in."

>> More Community news on wave3.com

The Book and Music Exchange is home to books, games, comics and vinyl from another time. It's the rare selection that keeps customers coming back.

"You know all of your old school stuff from the 70s and 80s kids era," Townsend told us. "It's really the only place left in Louisville you can find old vintage games."

But Townsend said the rarest of finds is the relationship between the customers and the employees.

"They know us by name. We know them by first and last names. They're gonna miss this place just as much as we will," Townsend said.

The customers agree.

"Well I used to come in here once or twice a week, you get to know the employees and then the next thing you know they say hey we're going to go next door and shoot pool afterwards, would you like to come? And you hang out with them," Chris Brannon said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ JJ Watt gives big gift and huge lift to Kentucky school

+ Metro Council passes ordinance protecting homeless camps

+ LMAS named a no-kill animal shelter

On February 24, the store will close its doors, though its two other locations off Preston and Bardstown Road will remain open.

"Financial difficulties is all I'm allowed to disclose," Townsend said of the reason for closing. "We're just really sad to see this place go. We love our community we love everybody."

Right now until they close the store has a lot of deals. They're selling everything, including their furniture.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.