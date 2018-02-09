Resource officer to return to Union Co. schools

Rain will stick around WAVE Country for the weekend with the heaviest rain further south.More >>
Rain will stick around WAVE Country for the weekend with the heaviest rain further south.More >>
Bullitt County voters head to the polls Feb. 20 to fill the vacant 49 District House seat. On several hot issues this legislative session, the candidates seem to agree.More >>
Bullitt County voters head to the polls Feb. 20 to fill the vacant 49 District House seat. On several hot issues this legislative session, the candidates seem to agree.More >>
At the Kentucky Home Improvement Expo, vendors say the stock market slide is having no effect on big ticket renovations.More >>
At the Kentucky Home Improvement Expo, vendors say the stock market slide is having no effect on big ticket renovations.More >>
Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is a prom night for those who have special needs.More >>
Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is a prom night for those who have special needs.More >>
It was a thrill and honor to be invited to spend time at Naval Station Norfolk, the world's largest naval station, with the largest concentration of U.S. Navy forces.More >>
It was a thrill and honor to be invited to spend time at Naval Station Norfolk, the world's largest naval station, with the largest concentration of U.S. Navy forces.More >>